Oooh, Debate! – Offending Christianity
I was reading a very interesting post over on another blog recently about the seeming hypocrisy when it comes to us gay folk offending Christianity at every opportunity, while proclaiming unfairness and bigotry when we have the same in return. The article was quite effective, pointing out what – at first glance – seems to be a valid argument.
It is true that we do seem to do this on regular occasions – at queer events and in the gay media – with people dressing up and being lewd, cracking jokes and pointing fingers. And yet when we receive that same treatment from some maniacal preacher in more drag than Chi Chi LaRue we scream about it, plan boycotts, write letters and hold it up as an example of homophobia and bigotry.
So why can’t the Christian faith hold up our own dirty laundry and wave it around for all to see while we mock and cast judgment on an entire religious faith? After all, they have all the evidence they need in recent YouTube videos featuring “Hunky Jesus” at an Easter event in San Fransisco.
So what’s the deal, are we being hypocrites? Is it completely unfair for us to cry foul every time a Christian makes a statement on gay marriage or adoption while we continue to mock the Christian faith?
No, I don’t think so. And here’s why.
As far as I am aware, there is no organized, global gay group preaching that Christians are sub-Human and therefore deserve less involvement in society and fewer Human rights than them.
There is no gay organization that I have found demanding that Christians be put to death (I refer of course to Uganda where the Christian government are debating laws to imprison and potentially execute gay people).
There is no gay movement demanding unconstitutional changes intended solely to restrict the rights of Christians.
In my opinion, these three things alone are enough to excuse any and all slight offenses made by gay people against the Christian faith. Hell, we could be burning Bibles on the lawn of the Whitehouse and still excuse our obscene actions with such comparisons (do not attempt to do this, it is an extreme example intended to point out the inequality of the abuses!)
So, as we have inequality in society, we also have inequality in “offenses comitted”. But personally, I am happy about that. I would rather we set the example and be as sweet as we can be without allowing the opportunity for them to throw the accusations back at us, because no matter how justified our responses and mild comical insults may be, and not matter how slight they appear in comparison to the injustices gay people face around the world at the hands of all organized religions, we should be better than them!
Great commentary! Yes, those persecuted Christians are complaining about WHAT? again…. Can you tell me how they are being mistreated in our country?
Oh, yes, they are having a hard time stopping gay people from getting in the military or getting married…..
I guess it IS time to feel sorry for them (sarcasm intended).
thats just disraspetful