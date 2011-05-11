So what’s the deal, are we being hypocrites? Is it completely unfair for us to cry foul every time a Christian makes a statement on gay marriage or adoption while we continue to mock the Christian faith?

No, I don’t think so. And here’s why.

As far as I am aware, there is no organized, global gay group preaching that Christians are sub-Human and therefore deserve less involvement in society and fewer Human rights than them.

There is no gay organization that I have found demanding that Christians be put to death (I refer of course to Uganda where the Christian government are debating laws to imprison and potentially execute gay people).

There is no gay movement demanding unconstitutional changes intended solely to restrict the rights of Christians.

In my opinion, these three things alone are enough to excuse any and all slight offenses made by gay people against the Christian faith. Hell, we could be burning Bibles on the lawn of the Whitehouse and still excuse our obscene actions with such comparisons (do not attempt to do this, it is an extreme example intended to point out the inequality of the abuses!)

So, as we have inequality in society, we also have inequality in “offenses comitted”. But personally, I am happy about that. I would rather we set the example and be as sweet as we can be without allowing the opportunity for them to throw the accusations back at us, because no matter how justified our responses and mild comical insults may be, and not matter how slight they appear in comparison to the injustices gay people face around the world at the hands of all organized religions, we should be better than them!