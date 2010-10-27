“When tearing off a round of golf, a may make a play for the caddie. But if I do, I don’t follow through, ‘cos my heart belongs to Daddy.’ (Apologies to Cole if I’ve remembered the lyrics incorrectly.)

So, how do you find a sugar daddy? How does a younger guy meet up with an older one and get himself enfolded into the arms of someone who is rich and willing to share that wealth? I’ll tell you one thing: if I knew I wouldn’t be here!

Only joking. But it’s an interesting question. In fact someone should write a book about it. But to do that you will need to know the answer. Well, here are a few things I found that may well help you a) find your own sugardaddy or b) make some money out of writing a ‘How To’ book about it all.

A simple web search brought a few interesting starting points. First of all came gayarrangement.com which seems to be the answer to all our prayers. Here is a site where you are actually encouraged to cut to the chase and hook up; that’s older, successful guys (and girls actually) who are looking for younger men and vice versa. Perfect. How does it work? Actually it works like any other dating and hook up site. You can sign up for free and get to access some basic functions and features: Set up a profile, add pictures, basic search, send and receive winks, receive unlimited emails – but you can only send one per day so don’t be greedy! And there are a few other functions too. With a full membership you get much more, but I couldn’t for the life of me find out how much that cost. You have to sign up for the free registration first and then upgrade. There’s a simple search engine to fill out so you can see before you buy what your chances of finding Mr. Right-to-the-bank are.

So that’s one site that is dedicated to fitting up younger guys and girls with richer older ones.

The second one I found was sugardaddyforme.com. This is a mixed site in that it is for gay and straight folk alike. I found it a bit frustrating as you couldn’t do anything until you had registered, not even a basic search. But once again it’s free to register and then you can go for a silver package or a gold one and both have two levels; one where only other members can contact you and one where anyone can. The top price here is $39.90 a month, and the bottom price is $19.95 a month, so even a sugar baby is going to have to have some pennies in his/her pocket to get really involved.

And then came some others (thanks to a Questions and Answers site) with the likes of: eekingarrangement.com/gaysugardaddy which again is mainly aimed at guys seeking guys and girls seeking girls, so much more up our street. Here I was able to run a basic search, see photos and basic details and then go and register, for free with the usual upgrades available. Check out sugardaddies.com to find a link to a gay specific hook up site, Date Gay Millionaire, and you’ll be up and running very quickly, once you’ve logged in.

So, these days it seems you can simply search the net, fill out a form, part with a little cash… sorry investment, and then hook up with older or younger guys, rich or poor and start preparing yourself for all the fun and frolics that come with being a sugardaddy or a sugar baby.

Alternatively you could wheedle your way into a Casino, hang around the tables, look gorgeous, be prepared to do anything bordering on actually becoming an escort or rent boy, and find an older, richer male that way. I suspect it’s much easier for older guys to find younger ones, simply flash the cash in any bar or club. But watch out; doing it that way is unlikely to lead you to genuine guys – much safer is to use one of the established sites mentioned above, follow their guidelines and meet genuinely interested parties.