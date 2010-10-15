LOGO has a new series with some gay men this time and they are fighting it out like Desperate Housewives. It seems they have all dated someone who has dated someone who knows one of them and all on the A-list or at least have been formerly on the spotlight. Austin Armacost, 22, model, and former boyfriend of Marc Jabobs is originally from Indiana which is where I would go to hunt for models. There are some hot boys from there but he also modeled in LA and then got away in London, UK for awhile now hes back in NYC on the A-List on LOGO. Here are some pics of Austin we thought were hot especially the Abercrombie and Fitch flip flop pic, the shirtless one showing his hot guns, and the Banana Republic Underwear pic are my favorites.







