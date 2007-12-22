The Person of the Year should be a tie between Anna Nicole Smith, Britney Spears, Ron Paul, and Hillary Clinton. Then again there were other influencers who made the year grand including Keith Olbermann, Ellen DeGeneris, and then Madonna and Al Gore with making the world a better place.

I do not think I could pick from all these people but Keith Olbermann really did the most presenting his news and poking fun of the pin heads over at Fox News. Bringing us truths that we have not seen for years that could all be seen on the Countdown with Keith Olbermann.

Time Magazine picked Russian President Putin as their Person of the Year. Maybe because of his shirtless fishing pictures while he was moving his pecs with his strangely shaped stomach area. Maybe it was that hes got more power than we know over there after the cold war. Or Maybe hes really a nice guy underneath all the testosterone. I would have picked Britney Spears for the Time Magazineaward because she was the most talked about person of the year over President Bush and Putin. Everyone wanted to know when Britney went to the bathroom, drove her kids to Starbucks, drove to the gas station, and walked in bookstores to get coffee.

We wanted more so she Gimme More. Gimme More. Britney Sprears 2007

Then there were the gay friendly people of 2007 who PlanetOut Voted on earlier this month. The winner went to Hillary Clinton for her consistent words on the gay issues.

The worst persons of the year go to Gov. Mike Huckabee, Gov. Mitt Romney, Bill O’ Reilley, Fox Business Channel, Fox News, The Writers strike, amd the extremetists christians protesting along I-35 saying that the highway belongs to them (the start of our next holy war).