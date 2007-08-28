Gay Camping
The first part of our look at Gay Camping (and we mean living under canvas and not screaming oh! There’s a sale at Ikea darling’) finished with a quick look at gay nudism and camping – which is where I’m going to start now, with this look at what’s available in the USA, specifically, for the gay camper.
The site I mentioned, nakedplanet.org has a section on it specifically for the USA. This long page lists loads of different organizations in just about every US state. Those that have a website are linked in here and you also get e-mail addresses and other contact information. So if you are looking for a nudist, gay club from Alabama to Wisconsin to will find it here.
But what about camping: what about going native in the woods with a group of other guys? What about changing that heterosexual myth of hunting, drinking beer, fishing and camping with the guys and changing it into the gay version? (What would that be? Cruising, cocktails and camping with the guys, I guess!) What would that entail do you think? Becoming like the two hunks from Brokeback Mountain? Dragging your equipment miles up a valley to find a secret spot so you and your lover can relax and enjoy each others’ company without getting hassle from the straights? Or simply putting Gay Camping USA’ into a search engine.
Well, that’s a good starting place, and one which will bring you to campgayusa.com. This is a simply designed site where there is no messing around. You have a list of campgrounds, camping adventures, gay camping clubs and you can even advertise your own fields, or whatever, as a suitable location for gay folk to come and stay on. The campgrounds are again listed in alphabetical order but these are general gay and gay friendly campgrounds. The difference here is that the emphasis is on camping and not on getting your kit off and looking at everyone else’s dicks. And remember that gay friendly’ means that the owners like or don’t mind gay people but the other guests could be straight. Look out for exclusively gay’ if that worries you – but I always wonder how they know you’re gay when you drive up to check in? Do they make you take a gay test I wonder?
Going back to my search and looking through the list I found loads of other sites that simply listed Gay Camping USA places and so you will have no trouble finding sites that advertise their grounds, activities, events and so on,. But what about meeting other folk who are into the same things as you – putting on a backpack and getting off the trail, or driving around the country in your RV and staying on campsites that are like five star hotels with grass? Well, going back to gayoutdoors.org I clicked on the Forum link. Forums are a good way of getting to know people who are interested in a specific thing and people who have experience of places. Regular posters aren’t going to be there to sell you their campsite but instead will want to share experiences with you. This Forum, for example, had threads from Colorado River Nude Camping to Fly Fishing in Philadelphia. So surely there will be someone on the board who has been to the place you may be thinking of going to.
I think the bottom line about camping USA is that you’re lucky: there are hundreds of places, there are loads of GLBT only or gay friendly campsites (and I include lesbian in gay for convenience) and there are hundreds of sites set up to guide you in your search for that perfect getaway camping trip.
Here are a few recommendations of places/events I know are guaranteed to be fun-fullfilled:
- Rainbowranch.net – Rainbow Ranch is about 1.5 hours south of Dallas, Texas. This is a great destination for any age with sand volleyball, cabins to rent, fishing, sites for tents, swimming, hiking, basketball, etc. There are unlimited amounts of spaces most of the time and some spaces have electric hookups, some tent spots don’t. It is great to do something different for a change and go camping and enjoy the outdoors with fellow gays and lesbians.
- Temptationranch.com in Northern California
- PrideFloat.org annual event in Missouri
- Camp Willowswish – TX/OK September 6-9th – This is an annual event held at Lake Murray. This is a DO NOT MISS event for all gays and lesbians. There is no one better who can tell about this exciting gathering than Floyd Martin’s Facebook Blog or the Willowswish group itself. You do not need much of a vacation fund for this camp-out which is held the weekend after Labor Day and weekend before Dallas pride.
I did not realize camping could be so much fun!
Come One Come ALL!! Gay/Lesbian Camping 6/13/08-6/15/08. Visit our myspace page for more info, or email us @ pridecamping@yahoo.com
Gay camping is simply…marvelous….to read more about my gay camping adventures, go to, rvbirdsofafeather.blogspot.com.
In Florida where I live there are several gay campgrounds. Camp Mars and Sawmill are my favorite. floridagaycampgrounds.com
I became hooked on the gay camping lifestyle a few years ago… love the outdoors and the friendly environment. I just came across a new gay camping site – http://www.gaycampingusa.com
We are the largest Gay camping club in North America. Please come join us at one of our Rainbow RV Events. If you like the outdoors and own an RV or travel trailer and are gay or lesbian then this club is for you. We have chapters from Calif, Canada to Florida and other States.
Camping is always fun and exciting as long as you know how to make it that way. Also, there is no rule for camping because camping is made for everyone who wishes to do it. Just enjoy and you will be fine.
I have camped since very young and my step dad was in the military. At 40 I went to a popup, then to a 21′ full enclosed self contained after the first tropical storm in Florida in the pop up. After a four day weekend with two str8 guys on a kayaking trip that rained torrents all four days I upgraded to a 33 foot mansion on wheels. For several years I have enjoyed The River’s Edge in Dewey Rose Ga in the middle of the Georgia woods. But new management is killing the place. A bunch of drunken drag queens ruining the experience. Now I have to find another camping resort for gay men, any suggestions anyone?