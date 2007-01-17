Pin It

Michael Petry “takes an abstract approach” in a work that responds to the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy soon to be featured in New York’s Sundaram Tagore Gallery.

    In the installation titled “Monument to an Unknown Soldier: Portrait of an American Patriot,” Petry allegedly asked a gay American veteran to provide a sperm sample which appears to have been splashed on the flag. The stains were then used as a pattern for embroidery to be sewn into the flag.