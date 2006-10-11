I wrote about some lurid Craigslist pranks here and here. What did we learn? That any information you release on the Internet can come back to you in some ugly ways, whether or not your action was good, bad, moral, stupid, etc. Once you put it out there, the information is in other people’s hands to do as they wish, as Jason Fortuny and Michael Crook so aptly demonstrated.

In response, Violet Blue has posted some help to protect yourself from CL-like “experiments” here. For example, she pointed to the importance of having a dummy email address, and that email addys can be searched: it’s good to know what you have associated with that addy before you give it out.

She also discusses plenty of issues related to safe, consensual encounters from the ‘net. Smart stuff. Also be sure to check out the updated included in the post.