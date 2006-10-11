Safety and Craigslist
I wrote about some lurid Craigslist pranks here and here. What did we learn? That any information you release on the Internet can come back to you in some ugly ways, whether or not your action was good, bad, moral, stupid, etc. Once you put it out there, the information is in other people’s hands to do as they wish, as Jason Fortuny and Michael Crook so aptly demonstrated.
In response, Violet Blue has posted some help to protect yourself from CL-like “experiments” here. For example, she pointed to the importance of having a dummy email address, and that email addys can be searched: it’s good to know what you have associated with that addy before you give it out.
She also discusses plenty of issues related to safe, consensual encounters from the ‘net. Smart stuff. Also be sure to check out the updated included in the post.
Lessee MAJOR water issues, state begudt in need of federal bailout, people upside down on their overpriced mortgages, shipping in serious trouble due to the current bank woes (Google Letters of Credit and Baltic Dry Index if you’re not already familiar with the problem) and their biggest fear is that two consenting adults of the same gender might get married?