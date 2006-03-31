A kennel owner who refused to sell a woman a puppy after finding out the woman lives with her same-sex partner has been fined $2,600 by a Swedish court.

The kennel owner, who was not identified, had initially been willing to sell the woman a puppy but changed her mind when she found out the woman was living with a lesbian partner, according to Sweden’s discrimination ombudsman, a government watchdog who filed the lawsuit.

The Nacka District Court outside Stockholm issued the ruling on Thursday, the ombudsman’s office said.

“This is an important verdict,” said Hans Ytterberg, who heads the ombudsman’s office. “It is important that these incidents are tried in court.”