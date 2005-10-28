A complaint was filed against Ryan Miner, a sophomore at Duquesne University, when he called homosexual behavior (he claims he was strictly speaking about actions and not about people) “subhuman” on his profile at Facebook.com. Duquesne University’s Judicial Affairs panel found Miner in violation of the school’s university code of conduct and ordered him to take the offensive comment off of his profile at Facebook and write a 10-page paper on homosexuality in the Catholic church. The comment has been removed from his Facebook profile, but Miner refuses to write the paper.

“If I write this paper, I’m going against my faith and my beliefs on the issue and topic of homosexuality within the university and the Catholic Church,” said Miner.

Arguing that it is a First Amendment issue, Miner is appealing the school’s decision.

Channel 4 Action News reporter Gus Rosendale asked Miner if he would be willing to be thrown out of school to stand up for what he wrote.

Miner responded, “Absolutely.”

Duquesne University says all of its students have to follow its code of conduct, whether they’re on or off campus — and in this case, online.