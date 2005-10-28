Ryan Miner Calls Homosexual Behavior ‘Subhuman’
A complaint was filed against Ryan Miner, a sophomore at Duquesne University, when he called homosexual behavior (he claims he was strictly speaking about actions and not about people) “subhuman” on his profile at Facebook.com. Duquesne University’s Judicial Affairs panel found Miner in violation of the school’s university code of conduct and ordered him to take the offensive comment off of his profile at Facebook and write a 10-page paper on homosexuality in the Catholic church. The comment has been removed from his Facebook profile, but Miner refuses to write the paper.
“If I write this paper, I’m going against my faith and my beliefs on the issue and topic of homosexuality within the university and the Catholic Church,” said Miner.
Arguing that it is a First Amendment issue, Miner is appealing the school’s decision.
Channel 4 Action News reporter Gus Rosendale asked Miner if he would be willing to be thrown out of school to stand up for what he wrote.
Miner responded, “Absolutely.”
Duquesne University says all of its students have to follow its code of conduct, whether they’re on or off campus — and in this case, online.
RYAN MINER still makes fun of gays all the time. i used to work with him at a job. no one could stand him because of his arrogance and ignorance. i had to unfriend him on facebook because of the offensive remarks he was making about women’s rights. Stop lying to the public about how sorry you are and what you think you learned since 19. and grow up RYAN R. MINER!!!
I AGREE WITH ASMITH ABOVE. HE IS A PATHETIC SELFISH AND UGLY!!!!! THE GUY CAN’T RESPECT HIMSELF OR ANYONE AROUND HIM… SO SAD… AND HE USES ANYONE HE CAN TO GET WHAT HE WANTS WHETHER IT’S MONEY A JOB WOMEN…HE IS A PIECE OF SHIT!!!!!!!!! SO LONG RYAN MINER, U ARE NOT WORTH KNOWING. RYAN R. MINER RYANMINER
Ryanrminer = insincere, uncivilized, crude, cheap, adolescent
Ryan R. Miner = pathetic, bipolar, sick guy, hypocrite
Ryan Miner = hopeless spoiled jobless
RYAN MINER = criminal
good luck a-hole!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
he’s a pervert!!!!!
ryan miner
RYAN R. MINER
corrupt political wanna-be
RYAN MINER IS A CREEPER ALRIGHT
RYAN R. MINOR
This asshole is messing with my wife and now threatening her. He is attempting to be a wife-stealing bigot who hates gays but does not mind trying to screw married women.
He is not worth anyone’s time!!!!!!!!!!!!
ryan miner or ryanrminer is a fake cheap characterless piece of trash… has a sick criminal record… assaulted a woman… cheats lies and treats people like TRASH!!!!!!!!!! has no job… a totally sick bumb… directionless… can’t keep a job… a total idiot pretending to be something important. seriously messed up in the head…
RYAN MINER IS SLEEPING WITH ANOTHER MAN’S WIFE. THIS IS A PERSON OF ZERO CHARACTER ZERO MORALS CLEARLY RAISED POORLY BY A FAMILY OF NO VALUES WHATSOEVER. SAD. NO WONDER EVERYONE HATES HIM. HE’S OBSESSED WITH HIMSELF SLEEPS WITH EVERY AND ANY WOMAN HE CAN SEDUCE INTO BED. PATHETIC.