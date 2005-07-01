Allstate Pushes the Homosexual Agenda and Punishes Christians
Dear Allstate and Chairman Liddy,
Just a note to let you know I will not be purchasing any insurance from Allstate. You are free to push the homosexual agenda and punish Christians, but I am free to not buy insurance from you.
When you reinstate Matt Barber with an apology and back pay, I might reconsider purchasing insurance from Allstate.
Read the full story.
I am an Allstate client and after reading your intolerance for fundamental Christians and a pro-homosexual agenda I will be seeking home insurance from another insurance company. Until you halt your agenda of promoting sexual perversion I want nothing to do with your company until you reinstate Matt Barber I plan promoting an anti-Allstate agenda in my church and community.