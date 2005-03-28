When: May 15, 2005 / 2pm – 8pm

Where: Central Spa – 401 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario

Why: because bath houses aren’t just for men.

Here’s the official invitation (lots of talk about invitations today):

Hamilton is the site of another exciting women’s bathhouse event in May!!

MAY 15 – 2PM-8PM – CENTRAL SPA – 401 MAIN STREET WEST, HAMILTON

Email for more info.

Come for another afternoon of fun and frolic as we feverishly celebrate spring and all its delights!

Directions from Toronto, etc.: QEW – Hamilton – take the Main Street East exit. Cross first lights, turn

right at next lights (Locke) – turn right at 1st street (Jackson) – drive to

Poulette and turn right. Pull into the parking lot on the left. Entrance at

the back there. By bus: Buses leave every 30 minutes from Toronto and drop you off right outside. Go around the back for the entrance.

This is a non-licensed, trans-positive event. There is a hot tub, suna,steamroom, and tons of fun and sexy activities to keep you busy.

If you are interested in volunteering – tourguides, bodypainting, etc – email at above address and we’ll chat.