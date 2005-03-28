Women/Trans Bath House Event in Hamilton, Ontario
When: May 15, 2005 / 2pm – 8pm
Where: Central Spa – 401 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario
Why: because bath houses aren’t just for men.
Here’s the official invitation (lots of talk about invitations today):
Hamilton is the site of another exciting women’s bathhouse event in May!!
Email for more info.
Come for another afternoon of fun and frolic as we feverishly celebrate spring and all its delights!
Directions from Toronto, etc.:
QEW – Hamilton – take the Main Street East exit. Cross first lights, turn
right at next lights (Locke) – turn right at 1st street (Jackson) – drive to
Poulette and turn right. Pull into the parking lot on the left. Entrance at
the back there.
By bus:
Buses leave every 30 minutes from Toronto and drop you off right outside. Go around the back for the entrance.
This is a non-licensed, trans-positive event. There is a hot tub, suna,steamroom, and tons of fun and sexy activities to keep you busy.
If you are interested in volunteering – tourguides, bodypainting, etc – email at above address and we’ll chat.
